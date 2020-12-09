#ShopLocal gift guide: Lil’ Cubs

Baby Connie from St Albans loving her Lil' Cubs leggings. Picture: Supplied Archant

Stuck with ideas for Christmas presents? As part of our ShopLocal campaign we are giving a selection of local independent businesses the chance to highlight some of their favourite gift ideas...

Online business Lil’ Cubs specialises in “happy clothes for happy children”, with all the gender neutral prints designed by owner Tabitha Mackness

She said: “We are real people trying to make a living. For me I have chosen to set up a business so that I can be fortunate to work from home and look after my two young children, whilst doing something that I love and supporting my family at the same time.”

Lil’ Cubs has been busy sending out orders during lockdown, and gearing up for the Christmas rush.

If you would like to have a gift sent directly to your loved one please add a note in the notes section and add the gift box option. Beautiful clothes presented in a gorgeous gift box.

Friend of the Herts Ad baby Connie loves the soft fabric and exciting prints she was kitted out in, which included Mister Men and musical instruments.

Mum Hillary said: “Lovely soft and stretchy, these cute unisex leggings are perfect for adventurous toddlers who like to move around. Designed by a local mum, they’re made with premium cotton and eco friendly dyes so kind to the planet too!”

Lil’ Cubs would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and is giving Herts Ad readers 15 per cent off their products if they use discount code HC15.

To help support this local business visit www.lilcubs.co.uk