Shop Local: Chamber of Commerce and St Albans MP add their support to campaign

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper is backing the Herts Ad's Shop Local campaign.

Just a few weeks after the Herts Ad launched its rallying cry to #ShopLocal and back our independent retailers, they now face the potentially devastating impact of the second lockdown.

The campaign has received massive support from key players within the local community, who are backing our call for residents to use our local traders instead of big chains.

Alastair Woodgate, president of St Albans Chamber of Commerce said: “Our independent retailers contribute hugely to the vitality and unique character of St Albans that distinguishes it from so many homogenised high streets. The situation was critical for many of our local retailers, prior to the latest lockdown announcement, so now, more than ever, we need to respond if we want to preserve the unique character of our city centre.

“And if we buy local that money goes back into our local economy, and local jobs. We must use them or we will lose them.

“With another lockdown, many of us will turn to Amazon for our Christmas shopping but, if we do, we will only have ourselves to blame if the new year brings a host of vacant shop fronts.

“So please visit our independent retailers’ websites and look to shop online with them first during lockdown. If lockdown is eased from December 2 there’ll still be three weeks until Christmas to get out and buy those unique presents. Many of our retailers contribute in so many way to our community: it’s now our turn to step up our support for them. And let’s tell others about the wonderful independent stores we have here in and around St Albans: let’s be vocal and support local.”

MP Daisy Cooper added: “The run-up to Christmas is one of the most important times for our high street shops and this year is even more critical. Even as we enter a second lockdown, we can all continue to Shop Local and support our high streets. Many local shops are now online or may sell gift vouchers for when they re-open. Behind every shop and business is someone’s life and family: their livelihood, investment and life’s dream. By shopping local, we can all help those who make our local high streets so special survive this very tricky time.”