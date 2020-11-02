Advanced search

Shop Local: Chamber of Commerce and St Albans MP add their support to campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:55 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 02 November 2020

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey and St Albans MP Daisy Cooper in Books on the Hill. Daisy is backing the Herts Ad's Shop Local campaign.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey and St Albans MP Daisy Cooper in Books on the Hill. Daisy is backing the Herts Ad's Shop Local campaign.

Archant

Just a few weeks after the Herts Ad launched its rallying cry to #ShopLocal and back our independent retailers, they now face the potentially devastating impact of the second lockdown.

The campaign has received massive support from key players within the local community, who are backing our call for residents to use our local traders instead of big chains.

Alastair Woodgate, president of St Albans Chamber of Commerce said: “Our independent retailers contribute hugely to the vitality and unique character of St Albans that distinguishes it from so many homogenised high streets. The situation was critical for many of our local retailers, prior to the latest lockdown announcement, so now, more than ever, we need to respond if we want to preserve the unique character of our city centre.

You may also want to watch:

“And if we buy local that money goes back into our local economy, and local jobs. We must use them or we will lose them.

“With another lockdown, many of us will turn to Amazon for our Christmas shopping but, if we do, we will only have ourselves to blame if the new year brings a host of vacant shop fronts.

“So please visit our independent retailers’ websites and look to shop online with them first during lockdown. If lockdown is eased from December 2 there’ll still be three weeks until Christmas to get out and buy those unique presents. Many of our retailers contribute in so many way to our community: it’s now our turn to step up our support for them. And let’s tell others about the wonderful independent stores we have here in and around St Albans: let’s be vocal and support local.”

MP Daisy Cooper added: “The run-up to Christmas is one of the most important times for our high street shops and this year is even more critical. Even as we enter a second lockdown, we can all continue to Shop Local and support our high streets. Many local shops are now online or may sell gift vouchers for when they re-open. Behind every shop and business is someone’s life and family: their livelihood, investment and life’s dream. By shopping local, we can all help those who make our local high streets so special survive this very tricky time.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses after London Colney road fatality

A man has died following a fatality on the A414 at London Colney. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!

Property Spotlight: A fine family home on one of St Albans’ most desirable streets

Gainsborough Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Man jailed for 13 years after stabbing partner and step-daughter in Harpenden

Gregory Williams has been jailed for 13 years after stabbing his ex-partner and step-daughter in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses after London Colney road fatality

A man has died following a fatality on the A414 at London Colney. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!

Property Spotlight: A fine family home on one of St Albans’ most desirable streets

Gainsborough Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Man jailed for 13 years after stabbing partner and step-daughter in Harpenden

Gregory Williams has been jailed for 13 years after stabbing his ex-partner and step-daughter in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Shop Local: From comics and vinyl to Lego and action figures, how city’s independent stores are catering for a variety of hobbies

Bricktraders in Catherine Street, St Albans.

Shop Local: St Albans retailers speaks out: ‘It’s more important than ever to support the little shops’

Megan said: “It’s more important than ever to support the little shops.” Picture: Megan Turner

Shop Local: Choose our independent gift shops for your Christmas presents this year

Members of the team at Raindrops on Roses in St Albans.

Gone virtual: St Albans practitioner offers online pregnancy and post-natal services to combat loneliness

Grace Lillywhite of Centred Mums, specialises in pilates and wellbeing in St Albans. Picture: Nicola Hayes

Herts health column: Ambulance medical director on staying safe this fireworks season

East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust�s Dr Tom Davis reflects on what Bonfire Night means for the emergency services and how you can stay safe. Picture: EEAST