Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Uno bus catches fire heading from Shenley to Radlett

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 25 February 2019

An Uno bus caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

An Uno bus caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Archant

A university bus which travels between Hatfield and Watford caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett.

Fire crews from St Albans and Borehamwood were called at 7.17am after a 602 Uno bus caught fire in Radlett Lane, Shenley.

Two hose reels were used to put out the fire.

As a result of the blaze, Uno buses will not be serving Shenley Hill – instead they will serve Porters Park, Harper Lane and divert via Radlett.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two lanes closed after A1(M) crash in Hatfield Tunnel

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel crash: There are traffic delays following a collision between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: @HighaysEAST via Twitter

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans journalist looks back on half a century working for the Herts Ad

John Manning with his colleagues at the Herts Ad.

Parish councillor resigns from position

Colney Heath

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Most Read

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

#includeImage($article, 225)

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police close part of the A11 following a collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Guns, safes and jewellery - the fascinating finds made by Norfolk’s magnet fishermen

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Uno bus catches fire heading from Shenley to Radlett

An Uno bus caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two lanes closed after A1(M) crash in Hatfield Tunnel

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel crash: There are traffic delays following a collision between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: @HighaysEAST via Twitter

St Albans journalist looks back on half a century working for the Herts Ad

John Manning with his colleagues at the Herts Ad.

Soroptimists donate to women’s refuges in St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Soroptimists club president Linda handing the cheque to St Albans and Hertsmere Women's Refuge. Picture: Soroptimists International St Albans & District

Ewington promises goals will come after making Saints debut

James Ewington made his debut for St Albans City against Truro City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists