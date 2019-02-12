Uno bus catches fire heading from Shenley to Radlett

An Uno bus caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Archant

A university bus which travels between Hatfield and Watford caught fire this morning as it headed from Shenley towards Radlett.

Fire crews from St Albans and Borehamwood were called at 7.17am after a 602 Uno bus caught fire in Radlett Lane, Shenley.

Two hose reels were used to put out the fire.

As a result of the blaze, Uno buses will not be serving Shenley Hill – instead they will serve Porters Park, Harper Lane and divert via Radlett.