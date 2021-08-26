Shenley man joining Camino To COP climate change pilgrimage

Published: 5:00 PM August 26, 2021

A Shenley primary school teacher is joining a multi-faith group walking from London to Glasgow to raise awareness of climate crisis.

Stephen Marcus, 58, will be part of a group of 40 walkers setting off from London on September 5 on a 500 mile journey to the United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26), arriving in Glasgow on October 30.

Stephen said: "I am taking part because it seems a good way to highlight the issue of climate change by doing something that is challenging. I want to do all I can to make a difference and I look forward to the adventure."

The group will reach St Albans on September 7, when there will be an outreach event at St Luke’s Church in Cell Barnes Lane at 7.30pm.

Free tickets are available on Eventbrite entitled Hear About the Camino to COP. There will be another event in Harpenden at the same time on September 8.

The walk has been called Camino To COP in reference to pilgrimages made since medieval times.

It is inspired by the faith tradition of pilgrimage and great justice marches of the past – such as the Jarrow March in the UK, the Salt March in India and the March on Washington in the US.

The aim is to share personal, human stories and inspire others to add their voices to the growing global chorus demanding that governments treat the climate crisis as the emergency that it is.

The pilgrimage is also fundraising to empower activist groups in areas impacted by climate

change - donate at https://caminotocop.com/donate

“Here in the UK we are already seeing increased flooding and extreme weather, and in the Global South people are already suffering in much greater ways,” said Stephen.

“We need our government, as well as those of other powerful countries, to step up and make the changes needed to help us minimise the deadly effects of climate change and adapt to the challenges it brings.”

Traditionally pilgrims rely on the hospitality of local communities and the Camino To COP is no different. The walkers are grateful for delivery of an evening meal or breakfast and facilities to shower and for laundry.

The pilgrimage also welcomes day walkers to join them and details of the route can be found at caminotocop.com/route