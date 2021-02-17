Harpenden photographer's awards shine spotlight on inspirational women
- Credit: Penny Bird
A Harpenden-based photographer has relaunched her annual Women's Month initiative, which recognises and thanks inspirational human beings.
#SheInspires, which is in its fourth year for 2021, is celebrating women everywhere throughout the month of March.
Penny Bird, the driving force behind the awards, explained her motivation to run the event: “I launched #SheInspires four years ago after I attended a tribute to my 73 year old mother hosted by her dancing pupils in South Africa.
"Each of them stood up and told how she had inspired their lives and careers with her simple, unshakable belief in them. My mum was blown away - and I realised most people have no idea of the positive impact they have on people around them. #SheInspires was born on my flight home.
“The response from the community has been incredibly humbling. The nominee’s stories are about courageousness, kindnesses, driving passion and overcoming extreme adversity. Stories that inspire. More remarkable, however, are the people who take the time and trouble to shine the light on them."
Currently, 13 nominations have been made for this year for the awards, which Penny partially attributes to the pandemic, which "has made us more appreciative of community and in many instances, brought out the best in us.”
To read the nominee stories, and to nominate your own inspirational woman for 2021, visit pennybird.co.uk/sheinspires or follow pennybird and camera on Facebook and Instagram. Nominations close on February 28.
