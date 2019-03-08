Advanced search

St Albans man arrested following series of sexual assaults in Alban Way

PUBLISHED: 17:28 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 14 September 2019

A 34-year-old man from St Albans has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following a series of incidents on Alban Way during July, August and September.

The man was arrested yesterday by officers conducting patrols in the area. He remains in police custody.

Det Sgt Daniel Evans from the St Albans Local Crime Unit said: "I want to assure the public that our investigation into these incidents hasn't concluded and we will continue to work hard to ensure members of the public are kept safe.

"If you have any information that could assist our enquiries please do come forward."

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to contact police online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/81199/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

