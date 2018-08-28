Seven burglaries in one day in St Albans

Seven burglaries took place across St Albans yesterday. Archant

There was a spate of burglaries across St Albans yesterday, with cash and jewellery among the items stolen.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are investigating seven burglaries across the city which all took place on Monday, December 10.

One or more burglars forced open the front door of a house in Whitecroft and ransacked the property, taking a watch and some jewellery. Police do not know the exact timing of the burglary.

Another burglary took place in Hazelwood Drive between 3pm and 6pm. Burglars smashed a glass panel in a door to get in, searched the house and stole cash.

In Faircross Way, burglars damaged a side door to break into a house between 7am and 7.25pm. Police do not know at this stage whether anything was taken.

Burglars broke into a house in Thirlmere Drive between 3.15pm and 4.50pm by smashing a rear door, and in The Ridgeway burglars broke into a house by smashing a conservatory door between 7.45am and 5.30pm. Police do not know if anything was stolen in either burglary.

Between 5.51pm and 5.58pm a house in Watson Avenue was broken into by burglars who smashed a rear door. Police are currently awaiting a list of stolen items.

Finally in Cell Barnes Lane intruders broke into a house by smashing a door window. It is not known what time the burglary took place or whether anything was stolen.

In all seven burglaries the properties were ransacked and offenders broke in by damaging windows and doors.

Police advice members of the public to securely lock doors and windows before leaving the house, and to make sure ground floor windows are closed and locked when you go to bed.

Anyone with information about any of the burglaries should contact Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101.