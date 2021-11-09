Marking Remembrance Day across the district

Lest we forget, the district will fall silent to remember those lost during numerous armed conflicts on Sunday morning.

Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill will be joined by leaders of the major faiths for a Remembrance Day parade and service on Sunday November 14.

Everyone is welcome to come and pay their respects to fallen members of Britain’s armed forces.

Last year’s annual event was cancelled because of the pandemic with an online service held instead.

Royal British Legion members will gather with the Mayor for the start of the parade near Marks & Spencer in the city centre at 10.30am.

Representatives of air, sea and army cadets, the Guiding and Scout movements, the police and other uniformed services will be present.

Honorary Aldermen and councillors from county, district, town and parish councils will also be in attendance.

The Mayor will be accompanied by his Macebearer and both will wear their official robes.

The procession will make its way to the war memorial near St Peter’s Church for the start of the service at 10.50am.

The faith groups will be represented by Revd Mark Dearnley of St Peter’s Church who will conduct the service.

Revd Deacon Stephen Pickard, of St Alban and St Stephen Catholic Church, will read from the Christian New Testament and Rabbi Daniel Sturgess of St Albans United Synagogue will read from the Hebrew Scriptures.

Akhtar Zaman, President of the St Albans Islamic Centre Islamic Centre, will read from the Holy Quran.

During the service, there will be prayers and the St Albans City Band will provide the music for hymns.

Wreaths will be laid by the Mayor, The Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Richard Beazley and representatives of the police, the fire and rescue and Ambulance services.

Cllr Hill said: “Last year we had no option but to cancel the parade and service to protect our community from the Covid pandemic.

“I am pleased that this year’s event is able to go ahead and I am sure that many people will want to join us from all parts of our community.

“This is our way of recognising the tremendous debt we owe to the men and women who sacrificed their lives in the defence of their country. We must always remember them.

“I would also ask people to give generously to this year’s Poppy Appeal to help the Royal British Legion carry out the fantastic welfare work it does for our armed forces families.”

Harpenden's Remembrance Day service will take place at 10.50am on Sunday at the war memorial. The parade will be leaving Leyton Road at 10.30am and will make its way onto the High Street, to arrive at the war memorial at 10.45am.

In London Colney the parade will set off from Caledon Community Centre at 10.30am for a service at the war memorial at 10.55am.