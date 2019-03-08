Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans Archant

Two people have been taken to hospital in a "serious condition" after a car crashed into a tree on the outskirts of St Albans this afternoon.

Coopers Green Lane, St Albans closed in both directions between Hatfield Ave and Sandpit Ln due a road traffic collision. Air ambulance and all 3 emergency services are on scene. Please avoid the area for the next couple of hours. #hatfield #stalbans @HertsFRSControl @eeast pic.twitter.com/HbWjobStqn — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) September 14, 2019

Police from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit are appealing now appealing for witnesses.

At 3.39pm emergency services were called to Coopers Green Lane following a report that a car had left the road and collided with a tree.

The police, fire and ambulance services, along with two air ambulances, attended the scene.

Two people were removed from the vehicle - a grey Peugeot 307 - and have been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

As the collision is investigated the road has been closed - and remains so - between the junctions of Hatfield Avenue and Sandpit End Lane.

Sgt Will Hood said: "We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this collision, including whether another vehicle was involved, and would ask anyone who has dash cam footage or witnessed the incident to come forward.

"Also, we would like to speak with anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments prior to the collision. We believe it was being driven from the Hatfield direction and this additional information could prove useful to our enquiries."

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101, quoting reference ISR 485 of 14 September.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.