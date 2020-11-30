Wheathampstead: Woman injured in serious car crash

A woman has been injured in a car crash near Wheathampstead.

Police were called at 3.27pm today to reports of a collision in Sandridge High Street, close to The Wicked Lady pub.

The fire and rescue service were also called following concerns that a woman was trapped in a vehicle.

She was freed from the car but had sustained serious injuries. The air ambulance is expected on the scene.

Officers remain at the scene and road closures have been put in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.