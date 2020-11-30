Advanced search

Wheathampstead: Woman injured in serious car crash

PUBLISHED: 18:03 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:04 30 November 2020

A woman has been injured in a serious car crash near Wheathampstead.

A woman has been injured in a serious car crash near Wheathampstead.

Archant

A woman has been injured in a car crash near Wheathampstead.

Police were called at 3.27pm today to reports of a collision in Sandridge High Street, close to The Wicked Lady pub.

You may also want to watch:

The fire and rescue service were also called following concerns that a woman was trapped in a vehicle.

She was freed from the car but had sustained serious injuries. The air ambulance is expected on the scene.

Officers remain at the scene and road closures have been put in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Bringing authentic Pakistani food to St Albans

Some of the food from Tavah in St Albans.

Wheathampstead: Woman injured in serious car crash

A woman has been injured in a serious car crash near Wheathampstead.

Domestic abuse victims ‘terrified’ of Christmas period

Sandra M. Conte, founder of Future Living. Picture: Future Living Hertford

Ex-police inspector to face misconduct hearing over inappropriate behaviour allegations

Michael Zdan will be the subject of a police misconduct hearing. Picture: Archant

Driver jailed for killing a man at the wheel in Redbourn

TJ Quirke, 28, of Down Edge, Redbourn, was sentenced to five years and three months at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, November 27.. Picture: DANNY LOO