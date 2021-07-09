News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Share your videos of England vs Italy in Euro 2020 final

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 10:34 AM July 9, 2021   
Fans watching the football at Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St Albans

Fans watching the football at Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St Albans - Credit: YOFC

Apparently there's a big football match on this Sunday, and we want to see your photos and videos from England's hopefully triumphant clash with Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

We know football fans in the St Albans district aren't shy when it comes to celebrating, as these videos from Tuesday night reveal. Thanks to Ye Olde Fighting Cocks and Liam Judge for sharing.

Liam praised the police for doing a wonderful job ensuring everyone celebrated safely.

St Albans district Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Andy Wiseman said: “We were pleased to find the majority of supporters in good spirits on Wednesday night and are grateful to the public for getting in touch with us to make us aware of which venues to focus on.

“We tried to balance facilitating people’s enjoyment of the football whilst minimising disruption to the wider community. We took this approach across the whole of the St Albans district, which includes Harpenden and London Colney and the surrounding villages. We hope football supporters stay safe and drink responsibly on Sunday.” 

Share your pictures and clips by emailing hertsad@archant.co.uk - bigger files will need to be sent via a filesharing app.


St Albans News

