Share your videos of England vs Italy in Euro 2020 final

Published: 10:34 AM July 9, 2021

Apparently there's a big football match on this Sunday, and we want to see your photos and videos from England's hopefully triumphant clash with Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

We know football fans in the St Albans district aren't shy when it comes to celebrating, as these videos from Tuesday night reveal. Thanks to Ye Olde Fighting Cocks and Liam Judge for sharing.

Liam praised the police for doing a wonderful job ensuring everyone celebrated safely.

St Albans district Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Andy Wiseman said: “We were pleased to find the majority of supporters in good spirits on Wednesday night and are grateful to the public for getting in touch with us to make us aware of which venues to focus on.

“We tried to balance facilitating people’s enjoyment of the football whilst minimising disruption to the wider community. We took this approach across the whole of the St Albans district, which includes Harpenden and London Colney and the surrounding villages. We hope football supporters stay safe and drink responsibly on Sunday.”

