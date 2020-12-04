Brace yours-elves for Christmas and send us your photos
PUBLISHED: 12:25 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 04 December 2020
Alexey Ivanov - Goodmometsphoto
Amid ill-elf and possible sh-elf isolation, we’re hoping to bring a smile to our readers’ faces with a festive photo initiative.
We’re asking Herts Ad families to send in their Elf on the Shelf photos, and the more creative compositions the better.
You may also want to watch:
So, don’t be elfish, share your pictures with us.
Send in your photos to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk
Please make sure all elves are registered with the National Elf Service.
