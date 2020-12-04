Brace yours-elves for Christmas and send us your photos

Send us your Elf on the Shelf photos... Alexey Ivanov - Goodmometsphoto

Amid ill-elf and possible sh-elf isolation, we’re hoping to bring a smile to our readers’ faces with a festive photo initiative.

We’re asking Herts Ad families to send in their Elf on the Shelf photos, and the more creative compositions the better.

So, don’t be elfish, share your pictures with us.

Send in your photos to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk

Please make sure all elves are registered with the National Elf Service.