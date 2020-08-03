Radlett dad shortlisted in ‘Cycle Selfie’ competition

A keen cyclist from Radlett has been shortlisted in a national competition for capturing the cycling tend with a selfie.

Nigel Walsh has been named a finalist in the photography competition by insurance company Urban Jungle, aimed at uncoverting the stories and experiences of cyclists across the UK.

The 44-year-old compant partner entered the Cycle Selfie competition with a picture of himself cycling in the Hertfordshire countryside.

He said: “I started cycling about 20 years ago. I joined a company when one of the guys challenged me to ride from London to Brighton.

“I had never ridden before. I was about 25 at the time and I haven’t stopped since.

“It’s gone up and down over the years as kids arrived, and now we all go out as a family, which is simply amazing.

“I enjoy cycling around the local village and surrounding areas.

“We live in Hertfordshire, so we’re lucky enough to have rolling countryside within ten minutes of the house, and plenty of hills.”

With the nation being urged to avoid public transport and cycling booming across the UK, the Cycle Selfie competition asks cyclists to send a photo of themselves along with their bicycles, with the chance to win up to £250.

Jimmy Williams is CEO of Urban Jungle, which provides insurance to Millennials and ‘Generation Rent’.

He said: “We’ve been watching the phenomenal growth of cycling over the last few months, which we fully support.

“We are a company of cycling enthusiasts, with many of us regularly cycling into work, so we are enjoying the move towards more cycling.

“To mark this major change, we want to uncover the individual stories of the people who, like us, have a strong passion for cycling.

“There are so many benefits to cycling, from increasing your own fitness levels to reducing pollution and improving the environment, particularly when it comes to congested cities.”

The winner will receive a £250 Amazon voucher, while four runners up will receive £50 Amazon vouchers. Also, ten shortlisted entrants will receive a 10 per cent discount on one year’s contents insurance from Urban Jungle.

To enter the competition, post a picture of yourself and your bike by midnight on Friday, September 18, explore.myurbanjungle.com/blog/win-250-in-our-cycleselfie-competition.