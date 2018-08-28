Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

International speakers on programme for St Albans Mental Health Conference

PUBLISHED: 11:30 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:30 23 November 2018

Speakers from the St Albans Mental Health Conference appeared on Radio Verulam. Picture: The OLLIE Foundation

Speakers from the St Albans Mental Health Conference appeared on Radio Verulam. Picture: The OLLIE Foundation

Archant

The second annual St Albans Mental Health Conference will be held this month to raise awareness of how to support people with mental health issues.

Sandringham School will host the conference on Saturday, November 24 and Sunday November 25, in partnership with youth club YC Hertfordshire and local young people’s suicide prevention charity the OLLIE Foundation.

Over the two days there will be seminars and sessions on resilience, communication, emotional regulation, the trauma of adoption, healthy eating habits and more. The keynote speech will be made by body image and mental health campaigner Natasha Devon, and there will be additional speeches by mental health campaigner Jonny Benjamin, brain development expert Professor John Coleman and Professor Jim McManus from Public Heatlh Herts, who will give the closing address.

OLLIE Foundation operations manager Verity Bramwell said: “This is such a great opportunity for students, parents and professionals to hear from world-renowned speakers and experts whose talks span a wide range of subjects.

“Last year was such a success and we have even higher expectations for this year.”

Psychologists and experts Galina Dolya, Marcelo Lombard and Rosie Pérez will travel from Russia and Mexico to give talks on emotional regulation in the early years and a new anti-bullying strategy.

Adoption trauma specialist Zara Phillips will also discuss the life-long impact of adoption with 15-year-old adoptee Ella from St Albans and her mum.

Saturday is the formal part of the conference with speakers, an information hall and lunch and refreshments for delegates, while on Sunday delegates will attend the workshops they have booked previously. Every attendee will receive a certificate and a goody bag.

Conference organiser Debi Roberts, from YC Hertfordshire, said: “It is staggering but absolutely delightful to see local, national and international speakers come together to support this event which has become a world class conference for the local community.

Tickets for the Saturday can be booked at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/st-albans-mental-health-conference-tickets-49687176683

Register at https://helmtickets.com/events/3003/safetalk-at-st-albans-mental-health-conference for a free place at the OLLIE Foundation’s suicide alertness training.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Big blue bus to visit St Albans on national tour promoting small businesses

Yesterday, 19:30 Franki Berry
Small Business Saturday bus will be coming to St Albans this November. Picture: St Albans district council

A bus tour to promote small businesses will stop off in St Albans on a five week journey around the country.

Prolific criminal in Redbourn, Markyate, Potters Bar, and Letchworth jailed

Yesterday, 17:00 Franki Berry
Anthony Lee. Picture: Herts police

A prolific burglar who committed a series of crimes in Redbourn, Markyate, Potters Bar, and Letchworth has been jailed for six years and four months.

Children get stuck into science with Challenge Day at St Albans primary

Yesterday, 16:25 Franki Berry
Two pupils enjoying Bernards Heath Junior School's Challenge Day 2018. Picture: Submitted by Bernards Heath Junior School

Children solved a series of hands-on scientific challenges at a St Albans junior school learning day.

Police issue safety advice after spate of car thefts in Harpenden

Yesterday, 15:00 Franki Berry
Police are warning members of the public to be vigilant

Criminals have been targeting Harpenden in a spate of car thefts around the town.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Comment: Is the Evening Standard right about St Albans and Stevenage?

St Albans is

Bah humbug! Campaign bidding to cancel St Albans Christmas Festival

A small group of residents are attempting to prevent the Meraki Christmas Festival.

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Police stop more than 30 drivers on M25 at South Mimms

Police have been cracking down on rogue drivers on the M25 at South Mimms. Pictures: Herts Police

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide