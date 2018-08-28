International speakers on programme for St Albans Mental Health Conference

Speakers from the St Albans Mental Health Conference appeared on Radio Verulam. Picture: The OLLIE Foundation Archant

The second annual St Albans Mental Health Conference will be held this month to raise awareness of how to support people with mental health issues.

Sandringham School will host the conference on Saturday, November 24 and Sunday November 25, in partnership with youth club YC Hertfordshire and local young people’s suicide prevention charity the OLLIE Foundation.

Over the two days there will be seminars and sessions on resilience, communication, emotional regulation, the trauma of adoption, healthy eating habits and more. The keynote speech will be made by body image and mental health campaigner Natasha Devon, and there will be additional speeches by mental health campaigner Jonny Benjamin, brain development expert Professor John Coleman and Professor Jim McManus from Public Heatlh Herts, who will give the closing address.

OLLIE Foundation operations manager Verity Bramwell said: “This is such a great opportunity for students, parents and professionals to hear from world-renowned speakers and experts whose talks span a wide range of subjects.

“Last year was such a success and we have even higher expectations for this year.”

Psychologists and experts Galina Dolya, Marcelo Lombard and Rosie Pérez will travel from Russia and Mexico to give talks on emotional regulation in the early years and a new anti-bullying strategy.

Adoption trauma specialist Zara Phillips will also discuss the life-long impact of adoption with 15-year-old adoptee Ella from St Albans and her mum.

Saturday is the formal part of the conference with speakers, an information hall and lunch and refreshments for delegates, while on Sunday delegates will attend the workshops they have booked previously. Every attendee will receive a certificate and a goody bag.

Conference organiser Debi Roberts, from YC Hertfordshire, said: “It is staggering but absolutely delightful to see local, national and international speakers come together to support this event which has become a world class conference for the local community.

Tickets for the Saturday can be booked at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/st-albans-mental-health-conference-tickets-49687176683

Register at https://helmtickets.com/events/3003/safetalk-at-st-albans-mental-health-conference for a free place at the OLLIE Foundation’s suicide alertness training.