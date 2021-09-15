News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Help reunite toy milk jug with new owner

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 2:29 PM September 15, 2021   
The miniature china milk jug which formed part of the teaset.

The miniature china milk jug which formed part of the teaset. - Credit: Siobhan Barrett

A charity fundraiser is keen to reunite a tiny china milk jug with a young girl she served on her stall.

Siobhan Barrett was working at St Albans farmers' market on Sunday, selling goods for Nowzad, which was set up to relieve the suffering of animals in Afghanistan.

But one of the items sold was missing a key part, as Siobhan explained: "We sold a miniature china teaset to a lovely little six-year-old girl which was given to me by my grandfather when I was about the same age.

"To our dismay, when we were packing up the stall we found the tiny milk jug. We would love to reunite the milk jug with the little girl and complete her teaset."

The charity stall on behalf of Nowzad.

The charity stall on behalf of Nowzad. - Credit: Siobhan Barrett

Nowzad was started by Pen Farthing, a Royal Marine who served in Afghanistan. He befriended a stray dog he named Nowzad after the town he was serving in.

You may also want to watch:

Pen founded an animal sanctuary in Kabul in 2007 and has rehomed many dogs and cats to the UK over the years.

When the exodus from Afghanistan started he successfully chartered a plane and brought all the animals to the UK and on Saturday it was announced he had managed to get his Afghan staff and their families into Pakistan.

Most Read

  1. 1 Picture special: Pub in the Park returns to St Albans
  2. 2 Phantoms of the railway - the ghost lines of Welwyn and Harpenden
  3. 3 St Albans school adopts new wellbeing app
  1. 4 Hertsmere: 6,000 home development included in Local Plan
  2. 5 Traffic chaos caused by Redbourn Road works
  3. 6 St Albans activist joins protest blocking M25
  4. 7 Neighbouring councils reject Bowmans Cross development
  5. 8 Forging ahead for hospice care
  6. 9 St Albans Food and Drink Festival returns at last!
  7. 10 Revealed: Hertfordshire's most expensive villages

If you were the family of the young girl and would like to be reunited with the milk jug, call Siobhan on 07717 474942.

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lib Dem St Albans councillor Danny Clare

St Albans City and District Council

Councillor faces formal complaint over Facebook 'fatty' slurs

Charles Thomson

person
How St Albans charter market looks since the pandemic hit.

St Albans Charter Market: Stalls vs gazebos to be debated

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Julian Daly

Investigations

Councillors say they are being 'muzzled' over alleged fraud

Charles Thomson

person
The much-loved Acorns Day Nursery on the Oaklands College site.

Oaklands College

Acorns Day Nursery decision revealed by Oaklands College bosses

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon