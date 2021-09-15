Help reunite toy milk jug with new owner

Published: 2:29 PM September 15, 2021

The miniature china milk jug which formed part of the teaset. - Credit: Siobhan Barrett

A charity fundraiser is keen to reunite a tiny china milk jug with a young girl she served on her stall.

Siobhan Barrett was working at St Albans farmers' market on Sunday, selling goods for Nowzad, which was set up to relieve the suffering of animals in Afghanistan.

But one of the items sold was missing a key part, as Siobhan explained: "We sold a miniature china teaset to a lovely little six-year-old girl which was given to me by my grandfather when I was about the same age.

"To our dismay, when we were packing up the stall we found the tiny milk jug. We would love to reunite the milk jug with the little girl and complete her teaset."

The charity stall on behalf of Nowzad. - Credit: Siobhan Barrett

Nowzad was started by Pen Farthing, a Royal Marine who served in Afghanistan. He befriended a stray dog he named Nowzad after the town he was serving in.

Pen founded an animal sanctuary in Kabul in 2007 and has rehomed many dogs and cats to the UK over the years.

When the exodus from Afghanistan started he successfully chartered a plane and brought all the animals to the UK and on Saturday it was announced he had managed to get his Afghan staff and their families into Pakistan.

If you were the family of the young girl and would like to be reunited with the milk jug, call Siobhan on 07717 474942.