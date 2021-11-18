Can you reunite mum with handknitted baby blanket?

A desperate mum has turned to the Herts Ad to help in the search for her daughter's much-loved blanket.

Haley McHaffie's elderly grandmother, who lives in Australia lovingly handknitted a baby blanket for her first born daughter Shelby.

She said: "Not only is it a treasured item, but it has been invaluable in keeping my baby warm during these autumnal months.

"We sadly lost it during the fireworks display in St Albans' Verulamium Park on Saturday 6th November. I'm desperate to have it back. If anyone picked it up or saw it in the park please contact me.

"It's extremely sentimental to me and I'd do anything to get it back. A reward of £200 will be given to anyone who finds it."

If you can reunite Hayley with Shelby's precious blanket, call her on 07947 870554.

Shelby snuggling beneath her blanket. - Credit: Hayley McHaffie

Have you seen this blanket? - Credit: Hayley McHaffie

The missing blanket. - Credit: Hayley McHaffie



