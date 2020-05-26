Harpenden Scouts, Cubs and Beavers paint rainbow stones to say thank you to NHS

Members of 1st Harpenden Scouts painted 500 personal rainbow stones to say thank you to the NHS.

The project involved Scouts, Cubs and Beavers, and was organised to mark International Nurses Day earlier this month.

The stones were used to build a rainbow design at Luton and Dunstable Hospital to show the youngsters’ respect and gratitude to the nurses, midwives and all other NHS staff and volunteers who have been working tirelessly in the face of the coronavirus.

Scout leader Vladimira Kunova said: “NHS staff and volunteers are doing phenomenal work right now in caring for COVID-19 patients. It is our turn to make sure we look after them, to ensure they can keep doing their vital work. In these difficult times, it gives us all as individuals, groups, and organisations the chance to show we care and to make a difference.

“This is to celebrate and show gratitude to amazing nurses, to bring smiles to everyone and to remind them we are with them. Thank you for being amazing and helping so many.”