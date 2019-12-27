St Albans Scouting volunteer awarded OBE in New Year's Honours list

Matt Hyde has won an OBE for his Scouting work and volunteering in St Albans. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Scouting volunteer who works in St Albans has been awarded an OBE in the New Year's Honours list, which was revealed this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Hyde, UK Scouting chief executive, was named on The Queen's New Year's Honours list for his contrbution to work with young people.

Matt has made a huge difference by leading the growth of Scouting's membership by 19 per cent since he joined in 2013.

As well as being chief executive, he goes beyond his contracted hours, working many weekends and evenings each year.

He sees his work as a local Scout volunteer in St Albans as an extension of a wider mission to improve the lives of young people.

You may also want to watch:

By understanding the issues facing grass roots volunteers, he has helped to create a culture that has enabled and empowered volunteers, while providing the support and stability they need to help young people.

He has also launched an award-winning campaigning social action programme - A Million Hands - which works with five charities to provide opportunities for a quarter of a million young people.

Additionally, he designed the world's first degree apprenticeship in social change which launched in September this year at Queen Mary University of London.

Matt said: "I am hugely honoured to receive this recognition. In leadership roles you are only as good as the people around you. I have been blessed to work with so many talented staff, trustees, student officers and at the Scouts, with 160,000 amazing volunteers who prepare young people with skills for life - they all deserve recognition.

"I'm delighted this award is for services to young people, who constantly inspire me. I'll be redoubling my efforts to ensure young people from all backgrounds get the best possible start in life."

UK chief Scout Bear Grylls said: "Matt is a truly incredible chief executive. We have worked side by side since he began as CEO, and he has been a huge support to me as Chief Scout. His goal to improve communities has always had young people at its very heart - he is a listener and an implementer and he never gives up. He has done so much for the young people in the UK.

"He is an example of positivity, vision, diplomacy and courage and I am unbelievably proud that Her Majesty The Queen is honouring Matt today."