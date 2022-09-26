Scout performs final duty to The Queen

Scout Thomas Stewart coming to the end of one of his night shifts on The Queue. - Credit: St Albans Scouts

A St Albans Scout has fulfilled his last duty to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by helping members of the public queuing to see her lying in state.

St Albans Network Scout Thomas Stewart was one of 120 Scouts aged between 18 and 25 selected from around the UK to help with “The Queue” as part of Operation Feather.

Thomas said he was proud to do this final duty to the Queen, and described it as an experience of a lifetime.

Operation Feather was organised by UK Scout Headquarters at Gilwell Park where the young volunteers were accommodated, fed and looked after by a team of support volunteers between their shifts.

The Scouts did multiple round-the-clock, eight-hour shifts over the four days to make sure that the public had their assistance 24 hours a day.

Volunteers said the public really appreciated friendly faces and people to chat to as they queued.

The Scouts were also on hand to help anyone who needed support whilst they queued. In addition to assisting those waiting, the Scouts organised a food collection for a food bank with donations from the queuing public who had to surrender their unopened food before entering the Hall of Westminster.