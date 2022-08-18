St Albans Scout leaders heading to Korean Jamboree

Three St Albans Scout leaders have been selected to represent the UK at the World Scout Jamboree in Korea.

Father and daughter Christopher and Johanna Lutz, aged 50 and 17, and 18-year-old Tom Stewart will play a key role in delivering skills for life at the largest Scout camp to take place since the start of the Covid pandemic

They are three of the 950 adult volunteers selected to represent the UK as part of the International Service Team (IST).

Christoph Lutz is going to the World Scout Jamboree. - Credit: Martyn Milner - 2022

The Jamboree will see 50,000 young people come together for a skills, cultural and adventure festival in South Korea next summer.

Christopher, Johanna and Tom will be part of a multinational team of adults who are volunteering to spend their summer holiday helping young people have an adventure of a lifetime, whilst thinking about global issues in a new light.

The 6,000 strong IST are there to make the Jamboree happen, undertaking a variety of roles to give young people from around the world a once in a lifetime experience. This could be planning and delivering activities for thousands of participants every day, or providing key services such as medical, catering, and infrastructure. The IST are the unsung heroes that will make a difference for tens of thousands of international Scouts next summer.

Johanna Lutz is going to the World Scout Jamboree. - Credit: © Martyn Milner - 2022

Through being a part of the IST, Christopher, Joanna and Tom will have the opportunity to not only pass on their skills to young people but also develop personally. They will gain a greater insight into global issues, whilst making lasting friendships with adult volunteers from around the globe.

Between now and next July, Christopher, Joanna and Tom will be supporting their local unit of young people that are attending the World Scout Jamboree, as well as helping Scouts “draw their dream”. This will include spending time on personal development and using their journey to Korea to inspire others in the local area.

Christoph said: “Scouting has taught me first aid and people management skills. I want to go to the Jamboree in South Korea to enable the next generation to learn to build a more sustainable world that we can all live peacefully in.”

Joanna added: “This is my first Jamboree. Scouting has helped me build my confidence and embrace new challenges. I am looking forward to meeting new people from countries I have never even heard of.”

Tom said: “After being a participant at the Jamboree I wanted to experience it again but in a position to help deliver the event to the young people. This event is a great experience for me as I will be able to work on and develop skills in a challenging environment which will give lots of experience to bring back from Korea. I also can’t wait to immerse myself in the culture as it seems so different to what I’ve experienced before.”

UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “Congratulations to Christopher, Joanna and Tom and all the other adult volunteers who have been selected to support this adventure! World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts from across the world attend each one. Young people could not take part in these life changing events without the support of adult volunteers like them.

"Over the last couple of years adult volunteers have played an important part in holding our communities together. Now is their chance to have an adventure. I say #Goodforyou to all those volunteers who want to be part of this adventure.”