News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

St Albans schoolgirl looks 'Among Us' at Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 7:00 PM December 21, 2020   
Among Us Christmas Poster by Ashmi Bhatt.

Among Us Christmas Poster by Ashmi Bhatt. - Credit: Ashmi Bhatt

A festive poster drawn by a St Albans schoolgirl provoked a huge response on social media.

Marlborough Science Academy pupil Ashmi Bhatt produced the ‘Among Us Christmas Poster’ - based on the popular online computer game - to cheer up members of the St Albans Mums Facebook group after the announcement of Tier 4 and the restrictions on seeing extended family.

The post resulted in hundreds of comments from members who appreciated the simple sentiments it conveyed.

Her mum Gopa explained: "The lesson for us is that children will just ‘get on with it’ and ‘adapt’ to the situation, they will find positivity even in the darkest times while us adults focus on the worry and loss of what may have been."

"I have had lots and lots of lovely comments on on my simple post about being a proud mum, and a lady from St Albans district food bank even contacted me and wanted to make this drawing their Christmas poster! 

You may also want to watch:

"If a simple poster can bring smiles to other people's faces this Christmas why not spread the love and joy?"

Ashmi, who is in Year 7, said she has been overwhelmed and really surprised by the feedback: "I did not expect this. I was just doing it for fun and I was really surprised that people really liked it."

Most Read

  1. 1 Holywell Hill closed after crash
  2. 2 Herts Covid-19 hospital cases up by almost a third in one week
  3. 3 £5.7m St Albans station redevelopment finished just head of lockdown
  1. 4 Youths plead not guilty to violent crimes at St Albans Crown Court appearance
  2. 5 MP Daisy Cooper takes part in sustainable Polar Bear Plunge
  3. 6 Have yourself a merry little Christmas with some of St Albans' famous faces
  4. 7 COVID-19 restrictions tighten over Christmas as county enters Tier 4
  5. 8 St Albans schoolgirl looks 'Among Us' at Christmas
  6. 9 St Albans pubs call for urgent financial support to survive in New Year
  7. 10 Primary school pupils investigate after mysterious monolith appears in playground
Christmas
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Tier 3 revision announced for St Albans district

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

COVID-19 cases continue to rise across our area as southern parts of...

Maya Derrick

person

Proposed flight path changes at Luton Airport could cause disruption to...

Maya Derrick

person

Vaccination centres could soon be opening in St Albans

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus