Advanced search

Harpenden children’s skipathon raises £1,000 for coronavirus appeal

PUBLISHED: 15:16 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 17 April 2020

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Archant

A skipathon by Harpenden schoolchildren has raised over £1,000 to support communities made most vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak.

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Years 1 and 2 pupils from from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School have not seen their Topaz classmates since the lockdown began, but found motivation in sharing photos and videos of each other skipping while staying at home.

Over the course of the week-long challenge the children have managed to achieve a total of over 20,000 skips between them. Some of the children had never skipped before and those that did not own a skipping rope joined in with alternatives by jumping over imaginary ropes, using a bit of washing line or running laps in the garden.

St Nicholas headteacher Mrs Crouch said: “This is a fantastic way to connect to the community and raise money for a worthwhile cause. The children’s perseverance is astounding!”

James Stevenson, seven, said: “Skipping with my friends at school has really helped us come together and help everyone. The entire world is trying their best to save everyone, so we are doing lots of skipping to raise money for those who need it.”

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Seven-year-old Dexter said: “It was a hard challenge and helped me keep fit and strong.”

Thea, six, said: “Skipping was very hard but I am happy I accomplished it to help people”

Six-year-old Benjamin said: “It was good to do it so that we can raise money for people who have been hurt by the coronavirus. It made me feel happy to raise money for them.”

Annabelle, six,a dded: “I liked working hard to raise money to help all the doctors and nurses help make people better.”

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Harpenden Town Mayor Cllr Brian Ellis praised the children: “It is great that now we have to remain at home, you have found something really positive to do with your spare time by taking part in a skipathon to raise funds for the corona appeal. Thank you on behalf of the town council and myself.”

The money raised - £1,020 by 2pm on Thursday April 9 – is being donated to the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

If anyone would like to donate to the Skipathon please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/topaz2020skipathon or search for Topaz Class Skipathon on Justgiving.com.

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Remembering beloved Harpenden shoe shop retailer

Victor Keshishian.

Cyclists find ‘worst example of fly tipping’ in St Albans Lane

There has been in increase in fly tipping as waste and recycling centres have closed amid the coronavrius outbreak. Picture: George Ashworth

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

St Albans and Harpenden residents have been giving something back during the coronavirus lockdown

Peter Aubusson and Jacqui Dixon walked a route around St Albans which spelled out the letters NHS.

Running club founder named Harpenden’s most inspirational woman

Run Redbourn! founder Rachel Mackie, winner of the Harpenden #SHEINSPIRES awards. Picture: Penny Bird

Most Read

Remembering beloved Harpenden shoe shop retailer

Victor Keshishian.

Cyclists find ‘worst example of fly tipping’ in St Albans Lane

There has been in increase in fly tipping as waste and recycling centres have closed amid the coronavrius outbreak. Picture: George Ashworth

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

St Albans and Harpenden residents have been giving something back during the coronavirus lockdown

Peter Aubusson and Jacqui Dixon walked a route around St Albans which spelled out the letters NHS.

Running club founder named Harpenden’s most inspirational woman

Run Redbourn! founder Rachel Mackie, winner of the Harpenden #SHEINSPIRES awards. Picture: Penny Bird

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Herts County Council grants nearly £100k to community groups amid COVID-19 outbreak

More than £97,000 has been delivered to community groups in just three weeks. Picture: Sarah Allison

Scouts set challenge to walk the distance to Madrid

St Albans Scouts are collating the kilometres walked during their daily exercise to cover the distance between here and Madrid. Picture: Mal O'Byrne

St Albans author’s advice on creating next generation of bookworms

St Albans author Alex Johnson wants to encourage a lifelong love of reading.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 18

Portugal players celebrate during the Euro 2016 Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA

Herts police warn dangerous drivers they are risking key workers’ lives during coronavirus lockdown

Police are warning motorists not to speed during the coronavirus lockdown.
Drive 24