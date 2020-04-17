Harpenden children’s skipathon raises £1,000 for coronavirus appeal

Children from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School in Harpenden held a sponsored skipathon in support of the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal. Archant

A skipathon by Harpenden schoolchildren has raised over £1,000 to support communities made most vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak.

Years 1 and 2 pupils from from St Nicholas C of E VA Primary School have not seen their Topaz classmates since the lockdown began, but found motivation in sharing photos and videos of each other skipping while staying at home.

Over the course of the week-long challenge the children have managed to achieve a total of over 20,000 skips between them. Some of the children had never skipped before and those that did not own a skipping rope joined in with alternatives by jumping over imaginary ropes, using a bit of washing line or running laps in the garden.

St Nicholas headteacher Mrs Crouch said: “This is a fantastic way to connect to the community and raise money for a worthwhile cause. The children’s perseverance is astounding!”

James Stevenson, seven, said: “Skipping with my friends at school has really helped us come together and help everyone. The entire world is trying their best to save everyone, so we are doing lots of skipping to raise money for those who need it.”

Seven-year-old Dexter said: “It was a hard challenge and helped me keep fit and strong.”

Thea, six, said: “Skipping was very hard but I am happy I accomplished it to help people”

Six-year-old Benjamin said: “It was good to do it so that we can raise money for people who have been hurt by the coronavirus. It made me feel happy to raise money for them.”

Annabelle, six,a dded: “I liked working hard to raise money to help all the doctors and nurses help make people better.”

Harpenden Town Mayor Cllr Brian Ellis praised the children: “It is great that now we have to remain at home, you have found something really positive to do with your spare time by taking part in a skipathon to raise funds for the corona appeal. Thank you on behalf of the town council and myself.”

The money raised - £1,020 by 2pm on Thursday April 9 – is being donated to the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

If anyone would like to donate to the Skipathon please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/topaz2020skipathon or search for Topaz Class Skipathon on Justgiving.com.

