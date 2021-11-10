Boys' Minecraft challenge in aid of diabetes research

Arlo Fitter-Clarke, 10, and Zach Powell, 11, are playing Minecraft for 12 hours to raise money for diabetes research. - Credit: Sarah Clarke

A pair of schoolmates are embarking on a 12-hour gaming challenge for charity.

Best friends Arlo Fitter-Clarke, 10, and Zach Powell, 11, who both attend Garden Fields JMI, somehow managed to persuade their parents to let them play their favourite game of Minecraft for 12 hours solid, from 12pm-12am on Saturday November 20.

They are setting themselves the challenge of creating a new world from scratch in survival mode – and beating the Ender Dragon.

Arlo and Zach are raising money for JDRF who fund research into finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes and also support people living with the condition after Arlo was diagnosed in August.

Arlo's mum Sarah Clarke said: "It's been a life-changing diagnosis for us all - there are multiple daily insulin injections, and constant monitoring of his blood sugar levels.

"Arlo has to be aware of his food and insulin intake at all times. He can't go for a bike ride, play football, or even go to sleep without making sure his levels are safe/acting to make sure they are.

"It's quite a lot for a 10 year old to deal with but he's been an absolute legend and is coping better than the rest of us.

"Thankfully we recognised the signs of diabetes really early – notably extreme thirst - and this meant he never got dangerously ill, but many people end up in ICU on diagnosis.

"Zach – and all of their friends – have been brilliantly supportive of him, learning about what it all means for Arlo and helping him manage the condition. And being generally awesome mates.

"November is Diabetes Awareness Month, so as well as raising money, the boys want to spread the word about the condition, how to recognise the signs, and to share that living with Type 1 is really hard work to manage – but that you can still live your life exactly how you want to.

"Considering Arlo spent a large chunk of his summer holiday this year in hospital – it seems fair that the challenge is also fun!"

The boys have already smashed their £250 target and raised over £1,650, but if you want to donate then visit https://bit.ly/3kqsuD7