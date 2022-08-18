Schoolboy, 10, completes Three Peaks Challenge for flood relief

An inspirational Harpenden schoolboy has scaled the UK's three highest peaks to raise funds for flood-torn Ugandan villages.

Joshua Kunova, 10, who has just finished Year 5 at St Nicholas CE Primary School, joined his mum Vladi to complete the challenge.

They were walking on behalf of Harpenden Spotlight for Africa, the local charity committed to creating links between communities in the UK and Africa through charitable projects relating to education, health, clean water, and economic development.

Vladi, who is a volunteer for HSoA, decided to complete the challenge after witnessing the impact of the devastating floods in Uganda.

There is widespread devastation in the area, with thousands of families displaced without clean water, food or shelter.

Joshua, who has always been highly motivated to help others, resolved to join his mum in climbing Ben Nevis, Snowden and Scafell Pike, and succeeded in completing the challenge in 17 hours.

Vladi said: "I thought there was always a chance Joshua may not make it to all three summits. The challenge was not easy, especially since we picked the hottest three days, however, his motivation was so much higher.

Joshua completed the Three Peaks Challenge for Harpenden Spotlight on Africa. - Credit: Vladi Kunova

"It is important to give up time, money, and energy to help those less privileged. We are grateful for any donations, even giving up one cake and cup of coffee a day can feed a few children."

Joshua added: "I am so happy I made it to all peaks and in under 17 hours. It makes me sad to see how some children have no food or homes. I love my home, my school, and my sports and I love to do something to help other children."

HSoA chair Hefin Rees thanked them for their efforts: "The area where Harpenden Spotlight on Africa has been working in Uganda over the last 15 years has suffered its worst floods in history. Huge devastation has been inflicted on the poorest of communities.

"We are so grateful to our charity supporters such as young Joshua for his incredible commitment to help the poorest in Africa, in their time of greatest need.”

You can still support Joshua and Vladi's efforts at https://tinyurl.com/ynf3nvuw