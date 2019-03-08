School teacher speaks out about “drugs problem” in Harpenden schools

The anonymous teacher says there is a "drugs problem" in Harpenden schools. Archant

A worried school teacher has spoken out about a pervasive “drugs problem” in Harpenden secondary schools.

The whistleblower, who would prefer to remain anonymous for fear of a backlash at work, said that pupils as young as 15 are dealing Class A drugs like cocaine to other teenagers for cash.

Her warning comes after the recent arrest of two young people on the grounds of a Harpenden school - an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old.

The older boy was arrested on suspicion of thefts, possession of a hammer and cannabis, and being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs, and the younger boy was arrested for drugs offences and handling stolen goods.

Herts police have now released both of the teenagers under investigation.

The teacher said: “Parents blame the school and actually, let’s be honest, Harpenden has always had a drug problem but the schools are turning a blind eye. I wouldn’t want to send my kids to these schools.

“I think it has got to the point were they haven’t got control.”

She believes schools are not doing enough to teach pupils about the dangers of drug dealing and related crimes, such as knife possession.

“A lot of children that come to our schools are from Luton, and I don’t want to tarnish everyone with the same brush but it is a county lines thing. Other teachers are concerned.

“With knife crime, with the way it is going, schools need to get with the problem and understand what is going on as much as the government needs to, and that needs to be reflected in the curriculum. At the moment, it is not being addressed.

“When I was at school it was part of well-being, so what is their excuse?”

She claimed the attitude of schools is that “once kids leave the premises, they’re not my problem”.

Although there are “whispers in the staff room” about illegal activity, she said the staff are expected to ignore it and just “do your job”.

Adding: “To be fair, schools in Harpenden have always had a drug problem.”

Harpenden Neighbourhood Sgt Jordon Fox said: “We take all reports of drug use amongst young people very seriously.

“We have disrupted the drug problem and the two boys have been expelled from school.

“We have worked closely with the school and have spoken to several students as part of the police investigation.

“I’d like to thank parents for their support during this time.”

Roundwood Park School, St George’s School, and Sir John Lawes School were contacted for comment. Herts county council would not comment during an ongoing police investigation.

Anyone who has information on criminal activity should contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.