Signed sports shirts up for grabs in Auction of Promises

A signed Arsenal shirt is up for auction. - Credit: Park Street Primary

A primary school is auctioning autographed sports shirts as part of a fundraising campaign for new computing equipment.

Park Street Primary School is holding the Auction of Promises in the school hall on Friday October 14 from 6.30-9.30pm, featuring guest auctioneer Franky Whitham from Drewatts Auction House.

The auction is made up of lots donated by the local community including Arsenal FC, Watford FC and Saracens Rugby Club.

Some of the other items up for grabs include tickets for sporting events, specialist hair and beauty treatments, professional family/pet photoshoots, vouchers for local businesses and restaurants, and private tutoring lessons.

Tickets cost £5 which includes a drink and an auction paddle.

Tickets available for purchase via school office or www.pta-events.co.uk/pssa

A signed Saracens shirt is up for auction. - Credit: Park Street Primary

A signed Watford FC shirt is up for auction. - Credit: Park Street Primary



