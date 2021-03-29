School's marathon effort launches fundraising campaign

Published: 12:53 PM March 29, 2021

Redbourn pupils took part in a marathon relay to launch a fundraising event to buy new sports and playground equipment.

Working in class teams, youngsters from Redbourn Primary ran laps of the school’s Daily Mile track, with even the youngest nursery children running twice round the loop.

The marathon attempt took all day to complete, with all children gathering outside in their class bubbles at the end of the day to cheer on members of staff, who completed the final 10 circuits of the track.

Headteacher Sarah Hinchliffe carried the baton over the finish line, notching up the 105th lap needed to reach the 26.2m (42.4km) marathon target.

“It was wonderful to have the whole school coming together in a safe and socially distanced way,” she said.

“We have had to keep our distance for so long; having all the classes outside in their own safe areas, celebrating together, was very special.”

Pupils at the school are accustomed to running the Daily Mile, but were given aspirational distances to cover for the occasion. Ranging from 800m to 4km depending on age, each class set off at an allotted time, with a child from each class carrying a sports watch attached to a relay baton to record the distance.

Families living nearby were also caught up in the fun.

Emma Carion, whose children attend the two-form entry primary in the heart of Redbourn Village said: “Thank you for lifting my spirits today!

"Our house overlooks the school field and I just want to say how fantastic it was to see and hear the whole school out on the field all supporting and encouraging each other. After the year we've had it has really encouraged me to see everyone together - obviously in bubbles! - and enjoying themselves.”

The event marked the launch of the annual Redbourn Fun Run, which raises money for the school. Due to Covid restrictions, it will take place virtually this year on May 23.

The run is open to adults and children across the region, with 1k, 3k, 5k and 10k distances available to enter via their website at https://redbournfunrun.co.uk/







