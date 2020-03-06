Massaoke band will be headlining 2020 Festival on the Field

Harpenden's award-winning family friendly festival is back again this summer.

Festival on the Field will be taking place on Saturday July 4 on the Sir John Lawes School playing field.

This lively event is packed with fantastic live music, from local artists to top tribute acts.

Headlining this year, and back by popular demand, is the much sought after mass Karaoke band, Massaoke.

They took the festival by storm in 2018 with the almost 3,000-strong crowd singing their hearts out along with the band.

As well as a range of food and drinks on offer, the ever-popular fairground will also be back with a greater range of attractions.

This is the fifth time around for Harpenden's largest outdoor music event. The previous four festivals raised over £90,000 for Manland and Sir John Lawes schools, with all Harpenden schools benefitting from a cashback scheme on tickets they sell.

There will be three further tribute acts and a trio of local bands will start the Festival off. The whole thing will open with an hour's entertainment from Manland and Sir John Lawes schools' student performers from 12.30-1.30pm. The full programme will be announced in the next few weeks.

The festival will also be showing the Euro 2020 games on a big screen so you can come along and enjoy the music without missing a minute of the football.

Mark Hill, one of the show's original organisers, said: "Not only have we re-booked Massaoke this year, following their huge success at the festival in 2018, we've also got a great series of top-quality tribute bands lined up. They will be supported by some wonderful local talent.

"The festival's fantastic fairground will also be returning to keep the younger festival-goers amused."

The festival is looking for more sponsors to come on board alongside Easiserv, Saadi Rec Gymnastics Club and The Harpenden Collective. Contact festivalonthefield@gmail.com to find out how to get involved.

Lots more information about the festival can be found on its new website www.festivalonthefield.co.uk

Tickets go on general release from Saturday March 14 and can be purchased via the following link: https://buytickets.at/festivalonthefield1/346481/r/hertsad