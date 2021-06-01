News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans pupils create beetle bank as part of #SustFest

Laura Bill

Published: 7:32 AM June 1, 2021
Wheatfields Infants and Nursery School

The Wheatfields Infants and Nursey School beetle bank activity was part of St Albans Sustainability Festival. - Credit: Wheatfield School

St Albans schoolchildren had the opportunity to create a beetle bank on Friday.

This is a strip of land planted with grasses and/or perennial plants, to foster and provide habitat for beneficial insects, birds, and other fauna that prey on pests.

Pupils at Wheatfields Infants and Nursey School in Downes Road took part in the activity under the umbrella of St Albans Sustainability Festival.

Forest school subject leader Tracey Lower said that the project came after pupils had been researching information on the decline of many species of beetles and wanted to do something to help. 

Tracey said: “The children have been working hard to encourage wildlife into their class gardens.

"Children from Year One were digging and planting wildflower seeds to make a beetle bank. They also made beetle buckets for their forest school area so that they can encourage beetles to make their home there."

St Albans News

