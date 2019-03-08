Advanced search

National pub lobbying groups throw support behind Save St Albans Pubs letter

PUBLISHED: 14:42 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 30 August 2019

Landlords in the Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. It has secured the support of UKHospitality, the British Institute of Innkeeping, the British Beer and Pub Association, and the Brighton and Hove Licensees Association with a letter to Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, MP Jake Berry. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Landlords in the Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. It has secured the support of UKHospitality, the British Institute of Innkeeping, the British Beer and Pub Association, and the Brighton and Hove Licensees Association with a letter to Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, MP Jake Berry. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Archant

National pub lobbying groups have thrown their support behind a St Albans pub campaign's plea to a governmental minister.

Save St Albans Pubs have penned a letter to the Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, Jake Berry, which contains a series of recommendations to stop businesses rates "crippling" the industry.

It has been signed by UKHospitality, the British Institute of Innkeeping, the British Beer and Pub Association, and the Brighton and Hove Licensees Association.

The letter says that pubs are paying 2.8 per cent of the business rates bill despite representing only 0.5 per cent of the total taxable turnover: "We are sending this letter collectively to demonstrate how serious a concern business rates are to the pub sector.

"We simply cannot afford for the current system to continue and doing so risks the loss of a national icon - the great British pub."

You may also want to watch:

A change to the way business rates were calculated in 2017 meant many pubs around St Albans faced a dramatic hike - The Blacksmiths Arms saw an increase of 82 per cent; The Beech House 59 per cent; The Boot 280 per cent; Dylans 32 per cent; Ye Olde Fighting Cocks 60 per cent; and The Six Bells 87 per cent.

The letter asks Mr Berry for the rates multiplier to be reduced, a digital tax to be introduced, and a growth accelerator to be encouraged similar to a policy in Scotland.

It also asks for investment in the valuation office, more transparency in its methods, and an extension to the retail discount, which currently only operates for sites with a rateable value of under £51,000.

Co-chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Mandy McNeil, said: "With Brexit and the potential for a General Election, it means that despite all the hard work of this campaign on behalf of our pubs lobbying treasury and presenting to select committees, more pubs are closing every day as economic conditions exacerbate the impact that business rates have, such that people can't trade their way out of massive increases and have to close their doors.

"We need Jake Berry and the government to act urgently."

Save St Albans Pubs has been busy in recent months.

It has had meetings with the Valuation Office Agency, presented to the All Party Beer Committee, and participated in a working group with senior policy analysts.

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Thousands of St Albans and Harpenden people support petition against Parliament suspension

Protests sprung up around Westminster last night. Picture: Harpenden for Europe

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Thousands of St Albans and Harpenden people support petition against Parliament suspension

Protests sprung up around Westminster last night. Picture: Harpenden for Europe

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

National pub lobbying groups throw support behind Save St Albans Pubs letter

Landlords in the Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. It has secured the support of UKHospitality, the British Institute of Innkeeping, the British Beer and Pub Association, and the Brighton and Hove Licensees Association with a letter to Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, MP Jake Berry. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Herts Pride 2019 to celebrate ‘diversity and inclusion’ this weekend

Rozalla is due to perform at Herts Pride 2019 in Watford. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Most popular baby names of 2018 in St Albans revealed

Oliver and Charlotte were the most popular baby names in St Albans in 2018. Picture: Archant

St Albans Clock Tower crossing closed off for more than four hours in youth activist protest

The youth activists have set up camp at the Clock Tower, St Albans. Photo: Laura Bill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists