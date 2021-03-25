Santander to close Harpenden branch this summer
Santander in Harpenden is set to close this summer as the bank announces the closure of more than 100 of its high street outlets.
The bank announced today that it will close 111 branches by August 2021, including four in Herts.
Harpenden High Street's branch is set to close its doors on July 22. Branches in Hatfield, Letchworth and Rickmansworth are also ceasing operation this summer.
Changes in customer behaviour since the start of the pandemic formed the grounds of the bank's decision.
Adam Bishop, Santander's head of branches said: "Branch usage by customers has fallen considerably over recent years so we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our presence in areas where we have multiple branches relatively close together."
Amid the announcement of the proposed closures, Santander insisted that the majority branches affected are less than three miles from another Santander bank, and customers will continue to be able to bank at Post Offices.
The nearest Santander banks to Harpenden are St Albans and Luton. There is also a branch in Hemel Hempstead.
The nationwide closures will begin in June, with 452 branches remaining open following the proposed changes. About 840 staff will be affected, with Santander trying to find them other jobs within the business.