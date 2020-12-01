Advanced search

Where in St Albans can you see Santa’s sleigh this Christmas?

PUBLISHED: 14:15 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 01 December 2020

Where can you see Santa this Christmas?

Archant

Santa is busily preparing his sleigh, feeding his reindeer and getting ready to come to St Albans for the festive season.

The man in red can be seen in person at The Clock Tower between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, December 12.

Father Christmas will also tour the city on his sleigh most nights with St Albans Round Table, Rotary and other helpers from 6pm until 9pm.

Dates as follows:

Friday December 4, Chiswell Green (collecting for Earthworks);

Monday December 7, Highfield (46 club);

Wednesday December 9, Fleetville (41 club);

Thursday December 10, Townsend (Youthtalk);

Friday December 11, Camp (AT Society);

Saturday December 12, Marshalswick (The Living Room);

Sunday December 13, Redbourn (Redbourn scouts);

Tuesday December 15, New Greens (Centre 33);

Wednesday December 16, Beech Bottom (41 club);

Thursday December 17, Station and Oakwood (SART and Rotary);

Saturday December 19, St Stephens (3 Valleys);

Sunday December 20, city centre to Abbey (Grove House);

Monday December 21, London Colney (SART);

Tuesday December 22, Cottonmill (Home start);

Wednesday December 23, Redbourn (Redbourn church);

Thursday December 24, St Michaels (SART);

There will be no knocking on doors or cash collections but people will be encouraged to tap their cards as he goes by with his elves.

