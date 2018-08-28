Advanced search

Learn how to be an elf at St Albans family farm Santa Spectacular

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 November 2018

Santa Spectacular at Willows Activity Farm. Picture; Submitted by Willows Activity Farm

Hayleigh Hume Photography ©

Brace your elf for the merry mayhem which has erupted in time for Christmas at a family farm in St Albans.

Children from far and wide can enjoy Willows Activity Farm’s Santa Spectacular this yuletide season, which will include opportunities to meet Alaskan malamute Mischka, take part in the Create-a-Cuddle soft toy making workshops, decorate gingerbread men, and watch festive 3D short films.

There is an opportunity to enrol into the Elf Academy, where Santa’s helpers provide training in how to become an elf - including skills such as quiet tiptoeing.

Visitors can complete an Elf Passport and write a letter to Saint Nick, which may even receive a reply in the post from Lapland.

Santa Spectacular runs until December 24. All inclusive admission is £38 for children and £22 for adults. Discounts are available when booking online in advance, depending on the date.

For more information visit www.willowsactivityfarm.com or call 0333 331 206.

