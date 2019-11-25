Santa 'arrives in style' at Notcutts St Albans

Santa arrived in a horse-drawn carriage to take up residence in his grotto at Notcutts St Albans. Picture: Genesis PR Archant

Santa arrived in a horse-drawn carriage to kick off the festive season at Notcutts garden centre in Smallford.

The grotto was set up on Sunday, November 17, and Notcutts ran a festive drawing competition for schoolchildren with the winner, seven-year-old Jasmine, winning the prize to become the grotto's first visitor.

Santa's arrival was well-attended, with Chris Holt, general manager at Notcutts St Albans, saying: "It was a wonderful moment when Santa arrived in style, and it was lovely to see so many local families enjoying the fun. The countdown to Christmas has truly begun at Notcutts."

Notcutts is also offering families other opportunities to socialise with Santa this Christmas. As well as the grotto, children can have breakfast or tea with Santa, and pets can get involved with the festivities at the Santa Paws pet grotto.

A festive menu is also on offer.