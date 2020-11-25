Hand sanitiser units across Harpenden hit in targeted vandalism
PUBLISHED: 17:27 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 25 November 2020
Sanitiser stations across Harpenden have been targeted by vandals, and the town council is appealing for information.
Units were installed across Harpenden to allow members of the public to have access to sanitising gel while carrying out essential shopping. Damage to the sanitiser units included graffiti, taps being snapped off and assailants kicking them over.
You may also want to watch:
Over the last few weeks, sanitiser stations have been vandalised “to the extent that repair works have been required”, the town council has said.
“It is unfortunate to find that deliberate damage has taken place to an asset which has been put in place to help protect the public.”
Should you see anyone damaging the units, or find a unit damaged, email harpenden.town.council@harpenden.gov.uk to report it.
