Hand sanitiser units across Harpenden hit in targeted vandalism

PUBLISHED: 17:27 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 25 November 2020

Sanitiser stations across Harpenden town centre have been targeted by vandals over recent weeks. Picture: Harpenden Town Council

Sanitiser stations across Harpenden have been targeted by vandals, and the town council is appealing for information.

Units were installed across Harpenden to allow members of the public to have access to sanitising gel while carrying out essential shopping. Damage to the sanitiser units included graffiti, taps being snapped off and assailants kicking them over.

Over the last few weeks, sanitiser stations have been vandalised “to the extent that repair works have been required”, the town council has said.

“It is unfortunate to find that deliberate damage has taken place to an asset which has been put in place to help protect the public.”

Should you see anyone damaging the units, or find a unit damaged, email harpenden.town.council@harpenden.gov.uk to report it.

For more information about Harpenden Town Council, visit harpenden.gov.uk, like their Facebook page or follow @HarpendenTown on Twitter.

