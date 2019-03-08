St Albans schoolboy holds art exhibition at professional gallery

A St Albans boy is showcasing his artwork in a solo exhibition at a professional gallery.

Oliver Kellert, 16, has been invited to hold his own exhibition at Marks & Tilt gallery, after the owner heard about his success in a competition which led to his art being hung in the Royal Academy.

Out of 6,200 submissions, only 135 artists were chosen to have their artwork displayed at the Royal Academy in July and Oli was one of them. The Sandringham School pupil's work will be exhibited at the gallery on London Road, from September 14 until October 5.

Owner of Marks and Tilt gallery Ralph Tilt said: "Oliver is a talented emerging artist and that is why we have decided to offer him this opportunity.

"I am always reluctant to compare such a young artist to other styles of work.

"Oliver is a unique painter. That said, his semi abstract work has been compared to Jean-Michel Basquiat. We're looking forward to great things from Oliver and this is just the beginning."