St Albans boy wins young artist competition at Royal Academy of Arts

Ollie Kellert with his exhibited piece of artwork at the Royal Academy of Arts. Archant

A St Albans schoolboy's art is adorning the walls of the Royal Academy.

Sandringham School A-level pupil Ollie Kellert, 16, was entered into a competition by his head of art for the Young Artist Summer Show at the Royal Academy of Arts.

Out of 6,200 submissions, only 135 artists were chosen to have their artwork displayed at the Royal Academy. His work will be hung on the walls of the Royal Academy of Arts from July 13 to Aug 4.

The school had a trip into London to see the painting this week.

Ollie said: "It was so cool to see my work hanging up on the walls and to be able to show my friends on our school trip."

Head of art at Sandringham School Elizabeth Kelly said: "We are so proud of Oliver! An incredible achievement!"