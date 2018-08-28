Advanced search

Two car crash in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:12 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:12 28 November 2018

High Street, Sandridge. Picture: Google.

High Street, Sandridge. Picture: Google.

Archant

There has been a crash involving two cars in St Albans this morning.

Police were called at 9.23am following a collision between a blue BMW X1 and a blue Nissan Note on High Street in Sandridge.

Both the woman in the BMW and the man in the Nissan were trapped and the road had to be closed.

The fire service has had to begin cutting them out of their vehicles, ambulance and the air ambulance were called out and the police are still at the scene.

