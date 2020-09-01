Pilot walks away from Sandridge plane crash

A plane has crashed in Sandridge. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service Archant

This is the dramatic image of a Sandridge plane crash from which a pilot walked away unscathed.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Tower Hill Lane, Sandridge at 4.15pm yesterday (Monday, August 31) after a light aircraft crashed onto a landing strip.

Crews from Hatfield, Wheathampstead and Welwyn Garden City attended the incident which did not result in any serious injuries. Were you flying the plane? We would love to speak to you. Email us at hertsad@archant.co.uk