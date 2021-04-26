Sandridge residents: Don't forget to make your voice heard
- Credit: Drone view of Sandridge by Robin Hamman.
Residents of Sandridge Parish, which covers Jersey Farm and parts of Marshalswick as well as Sandridge village, will be able to vote on a Neighbourhood Plan for the parish on May 6.
Homeowners will have received a polling card for the referendum along with the cards for the local elections on the same date.
If approved - by a simple majority - the plan will be adopted and used by St Albans district council when they make decisions about planning applications.
A Neighbourhood Plan sets out how a community would like to see land in their neighbourhood developed, and sits alongside plans made by district and county councils.
The Sandridge Parish Neighbourhood Plan has been written by local residents to influence the future development of the neighbourhood.
You may also want to watch:
Following more than five years of work by a dedicated team of parish councillors and local residents and based upon extensive surveying of residents' opinions, on St Albans district council agreed that the neighbourhood plan should proceed to referendum.
The purpose of the plan is to set out a positive vision of the future needs of the parish in terms of its housing development, highways and transport, commerce, employment and health, wellbeing and environment.
Most Read
- 1 What are the district's best pub gardens to visit from April 12?
- 2 Confetti cannons released at primary school 50th birthday
- 3 Where the 1455 Battle of St Albans took place in today's city
- 4 People with these surnames in Herts could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes
- 5 Abbey Theatre banner vanishes from St Albans park railings
- 6 England queens of the Six Nations again after character-driven win over France
- 7 Area Guide: The affluent Hertfordshire town of Rickmansworth
- 8 Property Spotlight: A unique family home in the heart of St Albans
- 9 University student digs World War One trench in St Albans garden for film project close to his heart
- 10 'We can’t wait to share the stories and memories we’ve captured' - St Albans exhibition to celebrate 40 years of Trestle
It will also create a framework for delivering a sustainable future for the benefit of all who live, work in, or visit the neighbourhood.
The vision of the plan is: “To be an inclusive, cohesive and safe community with a high quality of life, which retains the distinct character of its neighbourhoods - Sandridge village, Marshalswick North and Jersey Farm.”
Local resident and volunteer Jim Watson, who worked on the plan, said: “Producing this plan has taken dozens of residents from across the parish several years. This means the plan is based on what residents want for the neighbourhood, not just what the parish council thinks the parish needs.”
More information on the plan can be found on the Sandridge Parish Council website http://www.sandridge-pc.gov.uk/Neighbourhood_Plan_27037.aspx