Thief sent to prison after repeated crimes in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 09:30 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 15 March 2019
A Sandridge man has been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison for shoplifting.
Simon Spier, 36, of Langley Grove, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 13.
He shoplifted £80 worth of electrical items from Clas Ohlson on Tuesday, March 11, while he was the subject of a 14-week suspended sentence for theft of 10 steaks from Sainsbury’s in Marshalswick on Friday, March 8 and for spitting at police officers.
Det Con Tony King said: “St Albans Magistrates offered Simon Spier the opportunity for redemption but he decided to abuse the court’s trust and continue to commit crime in St Albans.”