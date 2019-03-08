Thief sent to prison after repeated crimes in St Albans

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A Sandridge man has been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison for shoplifting.

Simon Spier, 36, of Langley Grove, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 13.

He shoplifted £80 worth of electrical items from Clas Ohlson on Tuesday, March 11, while he was the subject of a 14-week suspended sentence for theft of 10 steaks from Sainsbury’s in Marshalswick on Friday, March 8 and for spitting at police officers.

Det Con Tony King said: “St Albans Magistrates offered Simon Spier the opportunity for redemption but he decided to abuse the court’s trust and continue to commit crime in St Albans.”