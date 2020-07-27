Advanced search

Hundreds pay respects to Sandridge landlord Carlton ‘Mr Curly’ Holding

PUBLISHED: 15:36 27 July 2020

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects to Carlton 'Mr Curly' Holding, landlord of The Queen's Head in Sandridge. Picture: Courtesy of Tara Stoker

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects to Carlton 'Mr Curly' Holding, landlord of The Queen's Head in Sandridge. Picture: Courtesy of Tara Stoker

Thousands of pounds have been raised to celebrate the life of Sandridge landlord Carlton ‘Mr Curly’ Holding, who has died aged 53.

Carlton Holding died following a battle with cancer last month. Picture: Courtesy of Tara Stoker

The friends of the pub manager, who sadly lost his battle with cancer, have raised more than £5,000 to celebrate his life.

On Monday, July 20, hundreds of people paid their respects to Carlton, who was the manager of The Queen’s Head in Sandridge, but died on June 21 after losing his fight against cancer.

Known for being reliable and his dry sense of humour, friends took it upon themselves to raise £5,468 to fund a celebration of his life.

Tara Stoker, fundraising organiser, said: “Sadly we lost our dear friend Mr Curly to his battle against cancer, so we decided to raise money to give him the funeral and send-off he deserves.”

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects to Carlton 'Mr Curly' Holding, landlord of The Queen's Head in Sandridge. Picture: Courtesy of Tara Stoker

Rev Kate Daymond, assistant curate at St Leonard’s Church, Sandridge, lead a simple al-fresco service at 1pm before the funeral procession passed 200 yards down the High Street to the Sandridge Football Ground for a final farewell.

David West, director of West & Sons Funerals, said: “Curly was returned to his home, The Queen’s Head, for a small service, then a procession through Sandridge, turning left from the Queen’s Head through the village and a right turn to the football club with everyone following on foot.

“Curly had some priceless friends who are determined to celebrate his life and we are delighted to help them to do this.”

Following the funeral Tara added: “It was absolutely amazing, such a great turnout, there was hundreds of people who turned up.

“West & Sons helped us so much they saved us.

“We didn’t even know if we would be able to get the body back and they helped us every step of the way, they were great.

“We have around £3,500 left from the donations so we are donating it to Lindon Home which is ran by the Salvation Army and next door to the pub where Curly used to go.

“We are also donating some towards the hospice he was at and to the local church in the village.”

Special thanks have been given to the Kestrel Grove Residential and Nursing Home, in Hive Road, Bushey Heath, for the love and palliative care they afforded him in his final days.

David added: “Curly’s funeral was amazing and it was an honour to conduct it.

“A classic example of true friendship and imagination, it only goes to show that, even in these difficult times, it is still possible to provide a great send-off.”

