Woman dies following Wheathampstead car crash

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 03 December 2020

A woman has died after a serious car crash near Wheathampstead.

Archant

A woman has sadly died following a car crash near Wheathampstead on Monday.

Police were called to Sandridge High Street, close to The Wicked Lady pub, at 3.27pm.

The fire and rescue service were also called following concerns that a woman was trapped in a vehicle.

She was freed from the car by fire and rescue services.

Herts police today confirmed that the woman died of her injuries.

