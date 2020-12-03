Woman dies following Wheathampstead car crash
PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 03 December 2020
Archant
A woman has sadly died following a car crash near Wheathampstead on Monday.
Police were called to Sandridge High Street, close to The Wicked Lady pub, at 3.27pm.
RELATED STORY: Wheathampstead: Woman injured in serious car crash
The fire and rescue service were also called following concerns that a woman was trapped in a vehicle.
She was freed from the car by fire and rescue services.
Herts police today confirmed that the woman died of her injuries.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.