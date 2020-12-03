Woman dies following Wheathampstead car crash

A woman has died after a serious car crash near Wheathampstead. Archant

A woman has sadly died following a car crash near Wheathampstead on Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Sandridge High Street, close to The Wicked Lady pub, at 3.27pm.

RELATED STORY: Wheathampstead: Woman injured in serious car crash

The fire and rescue service were also called following concerns that a woman was trapped in a vehicle.

She was freed from the car by fire and rescue services.

Herts police today confirmed that the woman died of her injuries.