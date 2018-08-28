Advanced search

St Albans road closed by crash reopens

PUBLISHED: 13:01 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:02 28 November 2018

High Street, Sandridge. Picture: Google.

A road in St Albans which was closed after a crash this morning, has been reopened.

The B651 High Street in Sandridge was shut after two cars collided at around 9am this morning.

Police were called at 9.23am following a collision between a blue BMW X1 and a blue Nissan Note.

Both the woman in the BMW and the man in the Nissan were trapped and the road had to be closed.

The fire service has had to cut them out of their vehicles and the ambulance service is looking after at least one person.

The air ambulance has also been called.

