St Albans school confirms coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 15:42 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 19 March 2020

Samuel Ryder Academy. Picture: DANNY LOO

Samuel Ryder Academy. Picture: DANNY LOO

A school in St Albans has reported a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The Samuel Ryder Academy sent a message to parents on Tuesday, saying that someone in the school’s community has the virus.

The letter says that the person has not been in for 11 days and Samuel Ryder will not close in response, after it sought advice from Public Health England.

Hertfordshire County Council does not manage the school but it has already set out that it will be following the latest guidance from Public Health England and the government with regards to school closures.

Samuel Ryder Academy told the Herts Advertiser said they are following Public Health England’s advice, and would not be commenting further.

All schools will close from Friday but some children whose parents do essential jobs will be able to still attend,

