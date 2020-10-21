Advanced search

St Albans schoolboy braves the shave for Stroke Association in memory of Grandpa

PUBLISHED: 14:34 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 21 October 2020

Sam wanted to shave his head in memory of his grandpa, Roger, who died after having a stroke at the start of October. Picture: Corinna Preston

Sam wanted to shave his head in memory of his grandpa, Roger, who died after having a stroke at the start of October. Picture: Corinna Preston

Archant

A St Albans youngster has raised over £1,500 for the Stroke Association in memory of his grandpa.

Sam has raised almost £1,500 for the Stroke Association after braving the shave. Picture: Corinna PrestonSam has raised almost £1,500 for the Stroke Association after braving the shave. Picture: Corinna Preston

Sam Preston, 10, shaved his head on Saturday (October 17) after losing his grandfather Roger Kendell to a stroke at the start of the month.

Enthusiastic to raise money in Roger’s memory, he received a windfall of pledges from classmates and teachers, smashing his original £200 fundraising goal.

You may also want to watch:

His mum Corinna said: “Sam’s challenge has been a very welcome distraction for us as family since dad passed away.

“Sam mentioned what he wanted to do and then went to school and made his own sponsorship forms. I was getting messages from other parents wanting to donate – which has been lovely!”

“We just wanted to touch his head after he’d done it, so I think he’s getting really annoyed with us doing that.”

To donate to Sam’s head shave, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/samuelkp

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Students quiz St Albans MP about UK’s education system

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper takes part in a live Q&A at St Columba's College on the UK's education system

Alan Ayckbourn’s comic brilliance set to lift COVID-19 gloom at St Albans theatre

Alan Ayckbourn’s Relatively Speaking is coming to the Abbey Theatre in St Albans courtesy of the Company of Ten. Picture: Anne Frizell

St Albans schoolboy braves the shave for Stroke Association in memory of Grandpa

Sam wanted to shave his head in memory of his grandpa, Roger, who died after having a stroke at the start of October. Picture: Corinna Preston

Paedophile hunters in Herts see huge rise in online grooming

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

Delight for Oaklands Wolves as college hosts first National Basketball League games in England after lockdown

Oaklands College hosted the first National Basketball League games in England following the COVID-19 lockdown. Picture: LIZZY HARRISON