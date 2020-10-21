St Albans schoolboy braves the shave for Stroke Association in memory of Grandpa

Sam wanted to shave his head in memory of his grandpa, Roger, who died after having a stroke at the start of October. Picture: Corinna Preston Archant

A St Albans youngster has raised over £1,500 for the Stroke Association in memory of his grandpa.

Sam Preston, 10, shaved his head on Saturday (October 17) after losing his grandfather Roger Kendell to a stroke at the start of the month.

Enthusiastic to raise money in Roger’s memory, he received a windfall of pledges from classmates and teachers, smashing his original £200 fundraising goal.

His mum Corinna said: “Sam’s challenge has been a very welcome distraction for us as family since dad passed away.

“Sam mentioned what he wanted to do and then went to school and made his own sponsorship forms. I was getting messages from other parents wanting to donate – which has been lovely!”

“We just wanted to touch his head after he’d done it, so I think he’s getting really annoyed with us doing that.”

To donate to Sam’s head shave, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/samuelkp