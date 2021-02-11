Boys raise over 5K with running challenge for threatened habitats

Published: 11:36 AM February 11, 2021 Updated: 11:41 AM February 11, 2021

Sam (right) and Seb (left) ran 202.1km over 30 days for the World Land Trust, raising over £5,000 - Credit: Vicky Wilkinson

Friends Sam and Seb, who took on a mammoth 30-day running challenge in support of the World Land Trust, have smashed their fundraising targets, which will go towards saving over 500 acres of threatened habitats.

Finishing up their mission on Sunday, February 7, eight-year-old Sam and seven-year-old Seb, ran 202.1km over 30 days for the international conservation charity, which protects the world’s most biologically important and threatened habitats acre by acre.

At the time of publication, the duo's challenge has raised a whopping £5,770, which is enough to save 577 acres of land. They originally set out to raise £2,021.

Along the way, the boys, both from St Albans, have attracted the attention of celebrities, including cricketers Michael Vaughan and Ashley Giles, as well as wildlife TV presenter and conservationist Chris Packham.

Love this ... Good luck Seb & Sam 👍👍 https://t.co/Ofwa7TNfYn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 14, 2021

Brilliant work, Seb. Best of luck from everyone here in Sri Lanka 👍🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/SLK055z4wj — Ashley Giles (@Gilo) January 14, 2021

Two young boys Seb & Sam aged 7 & 8 are running 202.1km (as in the year 2021) around where they live in St Albans this month to raise money for the @worldlandtrust an amazing feat! You can help them here : https://t.co/FSUGDFtFmS https://t.co/vmJURofbie — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) February 9, 2021

Cricket fanatics Sam and Seb also ran the equivalent of 3km between wickets, winning the hearts of the cricketing legends.

Cricket-mad Seb (left) and Sam (right) were shown support on Twitter for their World Land Trust challenge by Michael Vaughan and Ashley Giles - Credit: Rebecca Johnson

You may also want to watch:

As well as gaining the support of people in the public eye, Sam and Seb's school friends also came out to support and cheer them on creating banners and window posters.

Upon completing the challenge, Sam said: "It’s been a brilliant 30 day challenge that I’ve enjoyed doing with my friend.

"We’ve raised over £5,500 for the World Land Trust charity, and had so much support and donations, we’ll remember it for the rest of our lives. It’s not too late to make a difference!"

Sam's mum, Rebecca, added: "I’m so proud of them both, they set themselves a challenge and stuck to it. Not even the rain, snow and ice stopped them!

"They’ve won the support from people far and wide - the UK, USA, Vietnam and Australia. The charity couldn’t have been more supportive and the boys have shown that nobody is too young to take on climate change and animal extinctions.

Sam and Seb braved all weathers during their 30-day challenge - Credit: Vicky Wilkinson

Seb told the Herts Ad: "I really wanted to help the planet and I am so glad Sam and I have been able to make a difference. I think we have shown you can make a difference no matter how young you are!"

Vicky, Seb's mum, said: "The boys set themselves a huge challenge and the weather was not on their side. But what made Seb go out running in the wind, snow and rain was he absolutely loves what the World Land Trust do.

"He knew that for every £100 him and Sam raised, he was saving half a football pitch of threatened habitats. The World Land Trust has given the boys so much support and we really hope others are inspired to get behind this amazing charity."

You can still donate to Sam and Seb's World Land Trust challenge via justgiving.com/fundraising/rebecca-andrew-johnson.