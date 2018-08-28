Advanced search

Apartment blocks in Harpenden granted planning permission

PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 December 2018

2 Salisbury Avenue, where the Harpenden apartment blocks are going to be built. Picture: Google.

An application to build two apartment blocks in Harpenden has been granted planning permission.

The Salisbury Avenue development, comprising of 10 two-bedroom flats, was granted permission by St Albans district council officers.

In the notice of the decision, the council’s head of planning Tracy Harvey wrote: “The proposed development by reason of its size, scale, and design, will be compatible with the adjoining residential development in the locality, will not have a detrimental impact on the character and setting of the nearby locally-listed buildings and conservation area, nor have an adverse impact on the amenities of adjoining neighbouring occupiers.”

There will be 12 parking spaces and space will be provided for cycle parking.

To see the full application, search for planning application reference 5/2018/1463 on the district council website.

