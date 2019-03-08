Saints are marching on for Non-League Day celebrations

Football for all the family is at the heart of Non-League Day at Clarence Park this Saturday.

This annual event offers St Albans City FC the chance to showcase what's on offer at the club to a wider audience, as Premier League and Championship fixtures make way for a programme of international games.

The Saints will be hosting Eastbourne Borough for Saturday's special game, with a 3pm kick-off, but lots of other activities before and after the match.

There will be plenty of events and surprises in store, including a penalty shoot-out competition, give-aways and an appearance by mascot Sammy the Saint, who will be posing for photos with younger supporters.

The club will also be taking the opportunity to launch this season's Young Saints scheme, which offers members the chance to receive a whole bunch of goodies including posters, regular e-newsletters and automatic entry into prize draws with a chance to win signed footballs and a signed shirt.

Benefits also include special offers and discounts on selected items in the club shop - The MegaShed. Young Saints can be accompanied to up to six games by a parent or guardian who are able to pre-book match-day tickets for just £10 per game.

Following on from the success of last season's ground-breaking Saints Sticker Album, this year there will be a series of 20 player trading cards that Young Saints can collect, with space for players' autographs. Young Saints will get a pack of three trading cards at every match that they attend as a part of their membership.

There will also be collections for the club's sponsored charities Prostate Cancer and Youth Talk.

SACFC co-owner Lawrence Levy said: "Everyone at the club is looking forward to another successful non-league day at Clarence Park. I'm proud to say that, in previous years, we've raised considerable monies for Prostate Cancer UK and I'm excited that this year we'll also be looking to collect for the club's local charity, Youth Talk."

Ticket prices have been discounted at £14 for adults when purchased in advance, or £15 when bought at the turnstile

To buy your tickets visit www.stalbanscityfc.com.