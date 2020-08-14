Enter Shikari team up with St Albans City for new shirts

Rock band Enter: Shikari are the new sponsors of St Albans City's shirts. Archant

Global rock phenomenon Enter Shikari have been unveiled as the new principal shirt sponsor for St Albans City FC.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Enter Shikari. Enter Shikari.

Lawrence Levy, chairman and co-owner of St Albans City FC, explained how the award-winning band came to join forces with the club: “One of the key values of our football club is to help young people in St Albans and the surrounding district.

“With youth and inclusivity among our priorities we are already providing multi-skills coaching in primary schools through our partners St Albans City Youth FC and supporting youth mental health charities in the district.

“We knew that Enter Shikari share our passion for improving the health and lifestyles of young people so we are delighted to announce our partnership with this global force in modern rock music!

You may also want to watch:

“Music and football have a long history of common personalities and with all four members of the band born and bred in St Albans and educated in local schools, we have a great platform for working together to improve outcomes for young people in the district.”

Chris Batten, Enter Shikari bass-player and vocalist, added: “Growing up I was passionate about two things… football and music. The reality is that sport and music go hand in hand when it comes to providing a positive outlet for people, no matter their background.

“St Albans City FC lead the way with its community outreach programs and Enter Shikari couldn’t be more proud to embark on a partnership with the club. We 100 per cent support the work St Albans City FC already do locally and we look forward to working together to find new ways we can give back to the City and the communities that raised us.”

The hummel strip was selected in close co-operation with the Danish firm and features the club’s traditional yellow and blue colour scheme. The famous hummel chevrons adorn the sleeves of a kit featuring the latest in cutting-edge technology, ensuring that Saints players and supporters alike can wear the new strip with pride on and off the pitch.

Rock band Enter: Shikari are the new sponsors of St Albans City's shirts. Rock band Enter: Shikari are the new sponsors of St Albans City's shirts.

The kit will make its debut tomorrow against Hashtag United and is available now to preorder: https://www.musicglue.com/st-albans-city-fc/. Shirts will be shipped by Friday September 11.